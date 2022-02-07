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Gacha Reacts [Among Us(cool colors)]–Cooking with Mario & Browser 2 by SMG4
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0 view • February 07, 2022
Greetings everyone I know this came sooner than expected but I feel really motivated to make part two sooner & part three will be there soon as well.
Plot: Mario & Browser "opened" a restaurant to promote their "master cooking" classes, but it ends up going south.
Original video: https://youtu.be/PpxXNNTBeWc
Characters Used-
Zaria (Pink)
Barry (Blue)
Oliver (Green)
Aquanetta (Cyan)
Kelly (Lime)
Murasakino (Purple)
Follow my socials–
Triller: https://triller.co/@authenticshadowpe...
Flote: https://flote.app/user/ShadowPenguin679
Mastodon: https://mastodon.online/web/@ShadowPe...
Plot: Mario & Browser "opened" a restaurant to promote their "master cooking" classes, but it ends up going south.
Original video: https://youtu.be/PpxXNNTBeWc
Characters Used-
Zaria (Pink)
Barry (Blue)
Oliver (Green)
Aquanetta (Cyan)
Kelly (Lime)
Murasakino (Purple)
Follow my socials–
Triller: https://triller.co/@authenticshadowpe...
Flote: https://flote.app/user/ShadowPenguin679
Mastodon: https://mastodon.online/web/@ShadowPe...
Keywords
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