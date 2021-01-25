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SURE AS HELL NOT MY PRESIDENT
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120 views • January 25, 2021
Play this in you office waiting room, the music is soothing. Hopefully it will spark some questions. Encourage people to look things up on the computer using Startpage.com. (because it's not owned by big tech) Turn off the propaganda coming from all mainstream media. (THEY ARE THE ENEMY) Show it to your friends and family or have it playing when they stop by. There are thousands of up and coming newscasters on the internet. You can start with redpill78.com
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