Biden arrives in U.K. ahead of NATO summit as Russia’s war in Ukraine tests presidential field
NewsClips
3696 Subscribers
49 views
Published Monday

President Biden is in Europe this week for the annual NATO summit. Russia’s war in Ukraine will remain front and center during the summit as the 2024 presidential race heats up. Matt Dowd, Founder of CountryOverParty and MSNBC Political Analyst Fernand Amandi joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how foreign policy is shaping the election. 

Keywords
current eventsrussiawargovernmentbidenukrainenato summit

