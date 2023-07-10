Biden arrives in U.K. ahead of NATO summit as Russia’s war in Ukraine tests presidential field

President Biden is in Europe this week for the annual NATO summit. Russia’s war in Ukraine will remain front and center during the summit as the 2024 presidential race heats up. Matt Dowd, Founder of CountryOverParty and MSNBC Political Analyst Fernand Amandi joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how foreign policy is shaping the election.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.