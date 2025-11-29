Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 29 November 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is in two distinct parts. First, there are the megaphone speeches exposing corruption and warning shoppers of challenges ahead, which includes banks having to pay recompense for theft of generations. The second part provides a few of Tim's songs, sung before and after the speeches to rouse the spirits of passers-by. Tim had sung many times a few years before on the freedom marches when we were in the thousands. It was great to hear him sing again.