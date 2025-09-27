The real drug traffickers live in New York, just a few blocks from here - Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, UNGA

From the UN General Assembly, yesterday:

"The real drug traffickers live in New York, just a few blocks from here. In Miami. And they make deals with the DA. And they're they're allowed to traffic in Africa, in Russia, in China, but not in the United States....."

— Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia (VIDEO uploading of him outside, speaking and Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) there.)

The US canceled the visa of the President of Colombia, who came to the UN General Assembly and supported an anti-Israel rally in New York.

Adding Details; After this speech his Visa was revoked because of his support for Palestine.

Petro, addressing a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters outside the U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, called for a global armed force with the priority to liberate Palestinians, adding, "This force has to be bigger than that of the United States."

"That's why from here, from New York, I ask all the soldiers of the army of the United States not to point their guns at people. Disobey the orders of Trump. Obey the orders of humanity," Petro said in Spanish.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-revoke-colombia-president-petros-visa-over-reckless-actions-new-york-2025-09-27/

Tweet from State Dept.:

Earlier today, Colombian president

@petrogustavo

stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence.

We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions.

https://x.com/StateDept/status/1971758644929925312