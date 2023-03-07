Create New Account
MARIA ZEEE__Uncensored: Smart City Locations & Agenda EXPOSED!!!
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday
Maria Zeee exposes a recent report which lists “ambitious” targets by 2030 for every smart city including ZERO meat, cars, reduced electricity, water and resources to turn all human beings into malnourished slaves to the system, as well as the current cities already locked into this agenda with more to come.                                                                                                                     https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34                                                                           https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ 

