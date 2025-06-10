CTP 20250612 S3EJunSpecial4 Faith Politics & Football Distractions w/ Charlie Thompson BTS/SP Video

CTP S3EJunSpecial4 44m 43s before audio editing

CTP S3EJunSpecial4 NOTES ( listen (Thu Jun 12 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this episode

CTP (S3EJunSpecial4) Wild Child With a Purpose w/ Charles Thompson

Charlie Thompson shares his journey from drug dealer to political aspirant, bringing insights from the streets to inform his vision for better governance that benefits everyone through ethical leadership and thoughtful policy.

• Politicians lie to get elected while public servants tell the truth and work to better people's lives

• Both political parties have corrupt individuals more interested in power than helping Americans

• Ethics and character should be prerequisites for political leadership, not afterthoughts

• Basic needs should be socialized while wants should be capitalized upon, creating a safety net not a hammock

• Term limits and age caps would help ensure elected officials can relate to their constituents

• Addressing poverty and meeting basic needs reduces crime and creates opportunity for all

• Thompson's diverse background includes football coaching, comedy, chemistry, and security work

You can find Charlie Thompson on X under TheCharlieTruth, on Facebook as Charles Thompson, and on YouTube where he's producing more content to reach audiences across the political spectrum.

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]