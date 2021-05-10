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CONSPIRACY CHIC: MEDICAL FACTS CONCERNING mRNA AND THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
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103 views • May 10, 2021
THE DENIED AND CO-INCIDENT SYMPTOMS FROM THE RNA VACCINES MIRROR THE DEPICTIONS OF FLESH EATING ZOMBIES IN MOVIES.PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING?
BLEEDING SKIN,MENTAL INCAPACITY,POST STROKE SHUFFLING WALK.
WHEN IT BECOMES PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE THAT THE VACCINATED ARE SHEDDING AND THE BIOWEAPON IS CONTAGEOUS,THE VACCINATED WILL BE SHUNNED.
COMBINED WITH THE RENTAL MORATORIUM ENDING ,MILLIONS OF INFECTED"ZOMBIES" WILL BE WANDERING THE STREETS LOOKING FOR FOOD.
THE PREPARED WILL HAVE TO SHOOT THEM TO KEEP THEM AWAY-"NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD"
Within the V-safe pregnancy registry, 3,958 pregnant women, fully vaccinated with an mRNA-derived product, were enrolled. Of that number, 827 pregnancies were completed before the end of the study period on February 28, 2021, 115 of which resulted in miscarriage (13.9%). The results also documented 60 premature births and 23 babies born abnormally small.
While no neonatal deaths were recorded, there were 16 cases of “major congenital anomalies” reported in the V-safe database. VAERS reports, according to the study, showed that “the most frequently reported pregnancy-related adverse event” was “spontaneous abortion,” accounting for 46 deaths. This was followed by “stillbirth, premature rupture of membranes, and vaginal bleeding, with 3 reports for each.”
The U.K. government’s own vaccine adverse event system has collected more than 2,200 reports of reproductive disorders after coronavirus injections, including excessive or absent menstrual bleeding, delayed menstruation, vaginal hemorrhaging, miscarriages, and stillbirths. SOURCE: LIFESITE NEWS.COM
https://www.brighteon.com/7c129e86-7e2b-47a7-bc74-dd19621e4042
https://www.bitchute.com/video/noZUmYr4s1ES/
WHATS IN THE VAC https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
BLEEDING SKIN,MENTAL INCAPACITY,POST STROKE SHUFFLING WALK.
WHEN IT BECOMES PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE THAT THE VACCINATED ARE SHEDDING AND THE BIOWEAPON IS CONTAGEOUS,THE VACCINATED WILL BE SHUNNED.
COMBINED WITH THE RENTAL MORATORIUM ENDING ,MILLIONS OF INFECTED"ZOMBIES" WILL BE WANDERING THE STREETS LOOKING FOR FOOD.
THE PREPARED WILL HAVE TO SHOOT THEM TO KEEP THEM AWAY-"NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD"
Within the V-safe pregnancy registry, 3,958 pregnant women, fully vaccinated with an mRNA-derived product, were enrolled. Of that number, 827 pregnancies were completed before the end of the study period on February 28, 2021, 115 of which resulted in miscarriage (13.9%). The results also documented 60 premature births and 23 babies born abnormally small.
While no neonatal deaths were recorded, there were 16 cases of “major congenital anomalies” reported in the V-safe database. VAERS reports, according to the study, showed that “the most frequently reported pregnancy-related adverse event” was “spontaneous abortion,” accounting for 46 deaths. This was followed by “stillbirth, premature rupture of membranes, and vaginal bleeding, with 3 reports for each.”
The U.K. government’s own vaccine adverse event system has collected more than 2,200 reports of reproductive disorders after coronavirus injections, including excessive or absent menstrual bleeding, delayed menstruation, vaginal hemorrhaging, miscarriages, and stillbirths. SOURCE: LIFESITE NEWS.COM
https://www.brighteon.com/7c129e86-7e2b-47a7-bc74-dd19621e4042
https://www.bitchute.com/video/noZUmYr4s1ES/
WHATS IN THE VAC https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
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