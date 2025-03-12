CORRUPT UTAH JUDGE FREED FIRE CHIEF CHARGED WITH CHILD EXPLOITATION 🧑‍⚖ NOW BOTH CHARGED

Corrupt Utah Judge Freed Fire Chief Charged with Child Exploitation — Now Both Arrested in Shocking Child Exploitation and Illicit Relationship Scandal





Two high-profile Box Elder County officials—former Tremonton Fire Department Chief Ned Brady Hansen and First District Justice Court Judge Kevin Christensen—are now behind bars, facing a slew of felony charges tied to the sexual exploitation of children.





Hansen, who was first arrested in January on suspicion of child sex crimes, had been released on bail—thanks to a questionable ruling by none other than Judge Christensen.





Now, new evidence uncovered by the FBI has led to Hansen’s rearrest on March 11, 2025, and has blown the lid off a sickening relationship between the two men.





Christensen, 64, was arrested on March 6 and faces six felony counts, including attempted exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor, and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, The Herald Journal reported.





Hansen, meanwhile, was slapped with eight felony counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor on March 10.





Court documents paint a horrifying picture of the duo’s alleged crimes. Using the shady internet app KIK, Hansen and Christensen reportedly traded vile fantasies about sexually abusing and exploiting children, even bragging about meeting “in real life” to engage in sexual acts with each other.





Charging documents reveal they discussed targeting children in their own families—proof, if any was needed, of the depths of their moral rot.





The FBI affidavit, penned by Agent Jason Merrill, alleges the pair’s chats were a cesspool of depravity, filled with plans to commit unspeakable acts against the most vulnerable among us.





What’s worse, Christensen—acting as judge in Hansen’s initial case—ignored law enforcement’s pleas to keep the fire chief locked up without bail after his January arrest.





Instead, he let Hansen walk free, a decision authorities now say was tainted by their secret, perverse connection. “Despite the request of law enforcement to hold defendant Hansen without bail, Christensen released the defendant from custody on bail,” Agent Merrill wrote.





“Christensen did not disclose that he had engaged in sexually charged chats regarding children with Defendant Hansen.”





This wasn’t justice—it was a cover-up, plain and simple.





More from KSL News Radio:





While searching Hansen’s electronic devices, investigators found multiple chats with another person, which was discovered to be Kevin Robert Christensen, 64, a Box Elder County judge.





According to court documents, Hansen and Christensen spoke about how they could sexually abuse children, including extended family members of one of the men.





Eventually, the two discussed meeting up in person and engaged in a sexual relationship, documents stated.

[…]

According to court documents, this prompted an investigation into Christensen, and investigators discovered the two’s relationship.





On Monday, Christensen was also charged in the 1st District Court with two counts of enticing a minor using the internet, one second-degree felony and one third-degree felony, two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, three counts of attempted aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and obstruction of justice, third-degree felonies, according to court documents.





