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Dozens of NY police officers & FBI team who saw Hillary Clinton's dark web snuff films were murdered
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483 views • March 04, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022).
Dozens of New York police officers & FBI team who saw Hillary Clinton's two dark web pedophile cannibal Satanist witch snuff films were murdered: The pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid matriarchal rulers' cover up campaign
The totally unfair thing about this world is that the accursed Western feminist nations’ “Jezebel spirit filled” “women’s equality” “female donator loving” pastors and millions of brain-dead wicked cowardly traitor “Sananda Jesus’ love and light” religious Christian freak hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, can just leave our websites and never come back if the truth makes them disgusted and unpleasant, but we real Christian samurai warriors of Christ must daily preach and show videos and images of the horrific evil that is being carried out by the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid fanatic feminist “women’s rights defenders” pedophile cannibal Satanist genocidal psychopathic elites, because we have Jesus’ self-sacrificial love and we must glorify God and do what is righteous, even though we get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons every day and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes and rooms. No bullet or nuclear missile can kill us real Christians. Praise God that he uses us for his glory and we have the honor of sharing in Christ’s sufferings, while the religious Christian freak hordes lead a normal heathen fake Christian religious life. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witch feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million human specie children, are covering up and countering what we real Christians expose about them by putting out their CIA disinformation fake videos on their fictitious “toxic masculinity” brainwash program. All the obnoxious vulgar foul-mouthed men on their videos, who are spewing out hatred toward women and derogatory remarks towards women, are not even human specie men, but they are Illuminati NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid men. A lot of these hybrid men are not even male demon spirits, but they are female demon spirits inside cloned hybrid human avatar bodies. After they are through with those bodies, they grind them up and throw them into the human specie’s restaurant and supermarket food. It is like these Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar (Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent”) people in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies are conducting very vile vulgar hateful fanatic anti-gay demonstrations against themselves by disguising as Christians, and using their massive mainstream media to broadcast it to the dumb “women’s head coverings rebelling Bible redefining” human specie populace. It is like their Illuminati NWO Monarch Solutions company super soldiers and Draco Empire’s Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich CIA Al-Qaeda 9.11 DHS ISIS terrorist government agency conducting terrorist bombings and mass shootings on the human specie populace victims, in order to blame it on the human gun owners to take away all their private guns. It is like their Illuminati pedophile cannibal Satanist “Bohemian Grove” American government conducting a false flag attack to kill their own American human specie soldiers, in order to wage war against their own Rothschild family owned rogue nations to start a war to make money and human sacrifice ritual kill millions of human soldiers. The list goes on.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Dozens of New York police officers & FBI team who saw Hillary Clinton's two dark web pedophile cannibal Satanist witch snuff films were murdered: The pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid matriarchal rulers' cover up campaign
The totally unfair thing about this world is that the accursed Western feminist nations’ “Jezebel spirit filled” “women’s equality” “female donator loving” pastors and millions of brain-dead wicked cowardly traitor “Sananda Jesus’ love and light” religious Christian freak hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, can just leave our websites and never come back if the truth makes them disgusted and unpleasant, but we real Christian samurai warriors of Christ must daily preach and show videos and images of the horrific evil that is being carried out by the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid fanatic feminist “women’s rights defenders” pedophile cannibal Satanist genocidal psychopathic elites, because we have Jesus’ self-sacrificial love and we must glorify God and do what is righteous, even though we get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons every day and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes and rooms. No bullet or nuclear missile can kill us real Christians. Praise God that he uses us for his glory and we have the honor of sharing in Christ’s sufferings, while the religious Christian freak hordes lead a normal heathen fake Christian religious life. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witch feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million human specie children, are covering up and countering what we real Christians expose about them by putting out their CIA disinformation fake videos on their fictitious “toxic masculinity” brainwash program. All the obnoxious vulgar foul-mouthed men on their videos, who are spewing out hatred toward women and derogatory remarks towards women, are not even human specie men, but they are Illuminati NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid men. A lot of these hybrid men are not even male demon spirits, but they are female demon spirits inside cloned hybrid human avatar bodies. After they are through with those bodies, they grind them up and throw them into the human specie’s restaurant and supermarket food. It is like these Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar (Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent”) people in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies are conducting very vile vulgar hateful fanatic anti-gay demonstrations against themselves by disguising as Christians, and using their massive mainstream media to broadcast it to the dumb “women’s head coverings rebelling Bible redefining” human specie populace. It is like their Illuminati NWO Monarch Solutions company super soldiers and Draco Empire’s Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich CIA Al-Qaeda 9.11 DHS ISIS terrorist government agency conducting terrorist bombings and mass shootings on the human specie populace victims, in order to blame it on the human gun owners to take away all their private guns. It is like their Illuminati pedophile cannibal Satanist “Bohemian Grove” American government conducting a false flag attack to kill their own American human specie soldiers, in order to wage war against their own Rothschild family owned rogue nations to start a war to make money and human sacrifice ritual kill millions of human soldiers. The list goes on.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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