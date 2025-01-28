BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Down the Covid-19 Rabbit Hole
TishTalk
TishTalk
42 views • 3 months ago

In this podcast, I speak with scientists Steven Pelech and Christopher Shaw about their new book "Down the Covid-19 Rabbit Hole" which uncovers the lies, fraud and harm done with Covid measures and the "solution" to Covid which was forced on innocent people around the world. Steven and Christopher reveal a deliberate agenda. They have pulled together many scientific strands from the COVID-19 pandemic—the disease, tests, masks, vaccines, therapeutics—and have started putting together this “massive jigsaw puzzle.” While governments and mainstream media continue to avoid  truthful analysis of the COVID-19 fiasco, a courageous group of scientists and physicians banded together to rigorously analyze what happened and produce this book. They dedicate the book to all the people who lost their lives or who suffered greatly from the consequences; the victims are in the millions.

Keywords
vaccinesdeathcrimegovernmentmediafraudsufferingvictimssilencecovid
