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Are Face Masks Ineffective and Dangerous?
Objective: Health
Objective: HealthCheckmark Icon
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75 views • October 20, 2020
At this point it seems that anyone who is capable of comprehending the fact that face masks are physically incapable of protecting one from SARS-CoV-2 infection has already done so. The experts, the agencies like the WHO, the mask manufacturers themselves - all have told us as much, (even if they later backtracked on it).

Yet here we are - mask mandates in full effect through most of the world with tyrannical consequences for those who don't comply. And not only are the masks ineffective, there is growing evidence that they are actually harmful. Humanity is currently in a state where our leaders are forcing us to do harm to ourselves and our families (hardly something new) or face unreasonable consequences.

Those who are capable of independent thought recognize the situation for what it is, while those of authoritarian bent, or those who simply can't face the cognitive dissonance involved in realizing our "leaders" would do anything against our best interests, continue to comply and screech at those who don't. It's a mess of huge proportions on multiple levels.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we, yet again, delve into the topic of masks.

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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healthcurrent eventshealth newscoronavirusface masks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy