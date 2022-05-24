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Critically Thinking Dr. P and Dr. M | Episode 95 - May 19, 2022
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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293 views • May 24, 2022
Special Guest - Dr. Lee Merritt
Farmers, food, gas, school boards, no moral passes, medical licenses, Where did the homeopathic hospitals go?, Fauci - Fauxi - Falsi, In the BS Family! and the Threat Reduction Agency…

https://www.givesendgo.com/G26YV -
For the Political Prisoners called the Grenon family https://g2church.ecwid.com

George Bush's Freudian Slip: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/si161X9V9RJtJac
https://drleemerritt.com/
Dr. Palevsky:https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about -
https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/1ff175aa-3077-41f2-980f-cdd71f123a38 - May 19, 2022

Critically Thinking Dr. P and Dr. M | Episode 95 - May 19, 2022

Critically Thinking Dr P and Dr M, Episode 95, May 19 2022
———————————-
Dr Andreas Kalcker | A Universal Antidote
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-andreas-kalcker-a-universal-antidote_6lP3DxJe2JITkho.html -  Kristall 15 Apr 2021 with Sons Of Liberty - Tim Brown

Andreas Kalcker | Chlorine Dioxide
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/andreas-kalcker-chlorine-dioxide_lEPJUPbfKHgVPGb.html - Kristall 05 Jul 2021 with Jordan Sather

Dr Andreas Kalcker | A Universal Antidote
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/6lP3DxJe2JITkho - Kristall 15 Apr 2021 with Sons Of Liberty

Andreas Kalcker | Chlorine Dioxide
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/lEPJUPbfKHgVPGb - Kristall 05 Jul 2021 with Jordan Sather
———————————————————
COVID UPDATE: What is the truth? - Dr. Russell L. Blaylock                                      https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9062939/ - https://archive.ph/QOr10 -
—————————————-
THE PLAN | W.H.O. Plans for 10 Years of Pandemics (2020 to 2030)    
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/7N9Q2osjX8OavJt - Kristall - 05 May 2022 

Eustace Mullins Murder By Injection The Story Of The Medical Conspiracy Against America 1993
https://archive.org/details/eustace-mullins-murder-by-injection-the-story-of-the-medical-conspiracy-against-
Keywords
critically thinking dr p and dr mepisode 95may 19 2022
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