Why Is King Herod Remembered for Cruelty and the Wise Men for Wisdom?

In this episode, we explore the Bible story about King Herod's cruelty and the wise men who traveled to worship baby Jesus. We dive into the second stanza of 'We Three Kings of Orient Are' and read from Matthew chapter 2. Learn about King Herod’s jealousy, his terrible actions to keep his power, and interesting facts about the wise men, also known as the Magi, who studied the stars and were influential advisors in ancient times. Tune in for a deeper understanding of these characters and their significance in the Christmas story.
00:00 Introduction and Greetings
01:45 The Story of Herod: A Merciless King
04:53 The Visit of the Wise Men
06:34 Daniel and the Wise Men in Babylon
10:05 Unanswered Questions About the Wise Men
10:58 Conclusion and Blessings