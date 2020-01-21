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Freemasonry Is The Government & Government Is A Family Business!
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141 views • January 21, 2020
Freemasonry Is The Government & Government Is A Family "Rh+ MONKEY" Business!
Let's say everyone is from a Masonic Family..., and that would mean there's ONLY ONE "Chosen One" per family. If you don't know what I'm talking about, you're not the chosen one in your family. If you're successful, you do know what I'm talking about and you're just lying because that's what Freemasons do! The family's "Chosen One" will be the one that receives the passing of the torch, from their Masonic Parent(s). The parents are from the recruitment MK-Ultra Baby-Boomer Karl Lancaster's breeding project. The "Chosen One" will be (Rhesus Factor Positive) Rh+ blood and have the "given & surname" gematria value of: 33, 39, 47, 51, 57, 74, 84 & 93. They will be in every position of government. That includes State, County, City and Township governments which are ALL parts of the "Federal Government" and when I say government I mean "The Crown Corporation" UNDERGROUND MAFIA. They own every business, work for every monopoly utilities corporation and just any company that requires access to your home. You DO NOT own a successful business if you are NOT in the CRIMINAL NETWORK that you know as your government. BANK = 322 (Squares) on it! Just remember Chosen one's with 33, 39, 47, 51, 57, 74, 84 & 93 you maybe born into the gang..., but you're going to go out by the code.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/
Let's say everyone is from a Masonic Family..., and that would mean there's ONLY ONE "Chosen One" per family. If you don't know what I'm talking about, you're not the chosen one in your family. If you're successful, you do know what I'm talking about and you're just lying because that's what Freemasons do! The family's "Chosen One" will be the one that receives the passing of the torch, from their Masonic Parent(s). The parents are from the recruitment MK-Ultra Baby-Boomer Karl Lancaster's breeding project. The "Chosen One" will be (Rhesus Factor Positive) Rh+ blood and have the "given & surname" gematria value of: 33, 39, 47, 51, 57, 74, 84 & 93. They will be in every position of government. That includes State, County, City and Township governments which are ALL parts of the "Federal Government" and when I say government I mean "The Crown Corporation" UNDERGROUND MAFIA. They own every business, work for every monopoly utilities corporation and just any company that requires access to your home. You DO NOT own a successful business if you are NOT in the CRIMINAL NETWORK that you know as your government. BANK = 322 (Squares) on it! Just remember Chosen one's with 33, 39, 47, 51, 57, 74, 84 & 93 you maybe born into the gang..., but you're going to go out by the code.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/
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