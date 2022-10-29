Routine War In Ukraine

In recent days, the intensity of Russian missile and UAV strike on strategic military and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine has decreased, but the importance of the destroyed targets for Ukrainian security is very high.

On October 27, Russian kamikaze UAVs hit autotransformers at the Kievskaya substation. According to local reports, one of the targets also became the Belotserkovskaya substation. As a result, a wave of unplanned power outages hit the capital and the region. Rolling blackouts throughout the capital, the Kiev, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions are expected to last for a long time.

Another target for the Russian Geranium kamikaze UAV was the Pavlograd Mechanical Plant. The facility was used for the production of components, of solid fuel for combat missiles, explosives and ammunition elements. There was a detonation of explosives and an extensive fire broke out as a result of the strike.

Fierce fighting continues on the front lines. In the Kharkov region, the Ukrainian military is trying to launch simultaneous offensive operations along the front lines north of Svatovo and cut the road between Svatovo and Kremennaya. At the same time, Ukrainian forces attempt to advance towards Kremennaya from the southern direction.

In the Kupyansk area, Ukrainian units attempted to storm Nikolaevka and Orlyanka, but came under massive fire from Russian MLRS, suffered losses and retreated.

In the Svatovo region, the assault groups of the Ukrainian Jaeger Brigade attempted an offensive towards Chernopopovka, but were also pushed back to their positions.

In the Liman area, the Ukrainian brigade tried to storm the Russian positions at Torsky, but failed.

In the Lysychansk direction, Ukrainian forces are trying to gain a foothold in Belgorivka, but so far they fail and retreat to Grigorovka.

In the Kharkiv region, the strategic initiative still remains with the Ukrainian military; but the ongoing unsuccessful operations allowed Russian forces to counterattack and advance to the west. According to preliminary reports, Russian troops have recently taken control of Makeyevka, Nevsky and Novosadovoe. Ukrainian forces were also repelled from some of their positions near Terny. If the Russian military succeeds to secure the recently captured positions, the Ukrainian bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Zherebets River, from which attacks on the Svatovo-Kremennaya highway were carried out, risks to be destroyed.

So far, the situation on front lines in other regions has remained unchanged.

The Ukrainian military continues to attack on certain sections of the front in the Kherson region. Most recently, two reinforced company tactical groups were thrown into battle in the area of Malaya Alexandrovka and Ternovye Pody. The attacks did not lead to any gains. The Ukrainian Army suffered more losses in manpower, and up to a dozen units of armored vehicles were destroyed.

