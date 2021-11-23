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Gambit (The Prodigy Chronicles Book One) by C.L. Denault
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1 view • November 23, 2021
Book Details: http://cldenault.com/books/gambit
Amazon/Kindle Unlimited: https://mybook.to/tpcgambit
The Core wants her DNA. She wants her freedom. Let the game begin.
In Earth’s battle-ridden future, humans have evolved. Those with extraordinary skills rise to power and fame. Those without live in poverty.
Sixteen-year-old Willow Kent believed she was normal. But when a genetically-advanced military officer shows up in her village and questions her identity, long-buried secrets begin to emerge. With remarkable skills and a shocking genetic code the Core and its enemies will do anything to obtain, Willow suddenly finds the freedom she craves slipping through her fingers. Greed, corruption, and genetic tampering threaten every aspect of her existence as she’s thrust, unwilling, into the sophisticated culture of the elite Core city. To ensure peace, she must leave the past behind, marry a man she’s never met, and submit to the authority of a relentless officer with a hidden agenda of his own.
Her life has become a dangerous game. How much will she sacrifice in order to win?
Gambit is the first book in The Prodigy Chronicles, a Hunger-Games-meets-X-men dystopian romance series about a young girl struggling to control her immense powers and find her place in a city filled with enemies.
Amazon/Kindle Unlimited: https://mybook.to/tpcgambit
The Core wants her DNA. She wants her freedom. Let the game begin.
In Earth’s battle-ridden future, humans have evolved. Those with extraordinary skills rise to power and fame. Those without live in poverty.
Sixteen-year-old Willow Kent believed she was normal. But when a genetically-advanced military officer shows up in her village and questions her identity, long-buried secrets begin to emerge. With remarkable skills and a shocking genetic code the Core and its enemies will do anything to obtain, Willow suddenly finds the freedom she craves slipping through her fingers. Greed, corruption, and genetic tampering threaten every aspect of her existence as she’s thrust, unwilling, into the sophisticated culture of the elite Core city. To ensure peace, she must leave the past behind, marry a man she’s never met, and submit to the authority of a relentless officer with a hidden agenda of his own.
Her life has become a dangerous game. How much will she sacrifice in order to win?
Gambit is the first book in The Prodigy Chronicles, a Hunger-Games-meets-X-men dystopian romance series about a young girl struggling to control her immense powers and find her place in a city filled with enemies.
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