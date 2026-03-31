Iran hit Tel Aviv with cassettes (cluster munitions).

Adding:

The US requested from Poland one of the two Patriot air defense batteries for deployment in the Middle East, but Warsaw refused Washington. This was reported by the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, citing the country's defense minister.

📝 The US has already mobilized half of NATO's air defense to fend off the "Shahids".

Now, officially from the Polish military: Poland does not plan to transfer its Patriots to the US, announced Defense Minister Kosiński-Kamyś.

"Our Patriot batteries and their armament serve to protect Polish airspace and NATO's eastern flank. Nothing changes in this regard, and we have no plans to move them anywhere! Our allies are well aware and understand how important our tasks are in this region. Poland's security is an absolute priority," he wrote on Twitter.

Adding:

❗️The US will no longer assist countries experiencing fuel shortages due to the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, Trump announced.

According to him, such countries should either purchase fuel from the US or "fend for themselves", adding that Iran has already been "effectively destroyed", and the most difficult phase is behind us.

Adding:

Journalists from Euronews are reporting on powerful explosions in Dubai, and smoke can be seen in the photos.

Adding, from photo of a big hole on an oil tanker:

The consequences of the attack on the Kuwaiti oil tanker Al-Salmi, which was anchored in the territorial waters of the UAE.

Adding:

❗️War Minister Pete Hegseth stated on Tuesday that Washington knows exactly what Russia and China are doing regarding possible support for Iran.

"As for Russia and China, we know exactly what they are doing or not doing," Hegseth told journalists.

According to him, Washington is doing everything necessary to address these issues, although it does not publicly announce it.

Adding:

❗️The US is lifting sanctions against some container ships under the Russian flag, according to a publication by the US Treasury Department.

Adding:

🛢The UAE is raising fuel prices, with a sharp increase of 30% to 70%.

Adding:

❗️The IRGC threatened to strike at the facilities of American IT companies in the region, including Intel and Microsoft, in the event of continued aggression against Iran.

Adding:

❗️China and Pakistan have put forward a joint initiative to restore peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, consisting of five points.

1️⃣ Point one - an immediate cessation of hostilities. China and Pakistan called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and conflict, and measures to prevent the spread of the conflict. In addition, the parties also stated the need to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to all areas affected by the conflict.

2️⃣ Point two - an early start to peace negotiations. The parties stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the only effective means of resolving the conflict. The point notes that all parties should commit to a peaceful settlement. China and Pakistan also stated the need to ensure the sovereignty, territorial integrity, national independence, and security of Iran and the Gulf States.

3️⃣ Point three - ensuring the safety of non-military facilities. The parties called on all parties to the conflict to immediately cease attacks on the civilian population and non-military facilities, in particular, on energy facilities and peaceful nuclear facilities, such as nuclear power plants.

4️⃣ Point four - ensuring the safety of shipping routes. China and Pakistan called on the parties to organize as soon as possible a safe passage for civilian and commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, and to restore normal shipping in the strait as soon as possible. The parties stressed that the Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding waters are vital international trade routes for goods and energy carriers.

5️⃣ Point five - ensuring the priority of the UN Charter. This point emphasizes that China and Pakistan support the achievement of an agreement on establishing a comprehensive framework for establishing lasting peace based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law.



