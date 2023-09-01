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Dr Jana Schmidt | Her Unique Story of Health From An Allopathic Dad To A Hippie Mom | Singer Song Writer Nathaniel Mitchell
The Amber May Show
The Amber May Show
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77 views • September 01, 2023

Dr Jana Schmidt is a part of a medical conference called Healing For the Ages. She shares her story of growing up with a father who was a allopathic doctor to a hippie mother. She learned all about the powerful uses of natural herbs along with western medicine.


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Nathaniel Mitchell shares his incredible story of survival. He died and came back to life. Out of his experience he wrote a song. He shares it on today's show.
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