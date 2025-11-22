US deserves to know if ‘pedophiles are governing us’ - journalist on Epstein files release (last night's video)

Demanding full release of the Epstein files is not a partisan issue, insists US journalist Ana Kasparian.

She rips into Alan Dershowitz, who negotiated Epstein's lenient 2008 plea deal, and likens calling out elite pedophiles to McCarthyism.

🔊“This is about knowing whether or not we have disgusting pedophiles governing us in the government,” she says.

Kasparian also claps back at false claims by vocal pro-Israel commentator Josh Hammer that Americans don’t care about Epstein’s child trafficking.

🔊“That’s not what the polls say,” she notes, adding that “There has been a ground swell of support in America for full release of the Epstein files.”

Adding:

AI bubble reality check? Falling Oracle shares demote Ellison on rich list

Alphabet co-founder Larry Page has dethroned Oracle’s Larry Ellison, who has slipped into the No. 2 slot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time.

👉 Ellison briefly wore the crown in September after an AI-hyped surge sent Oracle stock up 36% in a single day, padding his wealth by a record $89 billion.

👉 Two months later, a $130 billion wipeout pushed him down to third with $253.3 billion.

Page, meanwhile, hit an all-time high at $256.9 billion.

Oracle’s boom-and-bust came as the company pitched massive AI dreams tied to OpenAI — implying hundreds of billions in future revenue, far above current reality. Add in a heavy reliance on debt, including a planned $38 billion bond deal despite nearly $100 billion in adjusted net debt, and this explains why investors are jittery.

🌏 Oracle stock has now posted six straight weekly declines and sits 39% below its peak, closing at $198.76 on Nov. 21

🌏 Alphabet, on the other hand, has surfed a 58% rally this year — boosted by strong early reactions to its Gemini AI model

Earlier in November, ‘Big Short' investor Michael Burry had criticized major tech "hyperscalers," (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/59983) including Oracle, for using "depreciation gimmicks" to artificially inflate earnings from AI investments. By 2028, Oracle will overstate earnings by 27%, he said.

Burry warned the AI bubble was about to burst, followed by a market crash and recession.





👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (https://x.com/geo_prime1)

👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (https://x.com/geo_prime1)