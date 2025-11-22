© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US deserves to know if ‘pedophiles are governing us’ - journalist on Epstein files release (last night's video)
Demanding full release of the Epstein files is not a partisan issue, insists US journalist Ana Kasparian.
She rips into Alan Dershowitz, who negotiated Epstein's lenient 2008 plea deal, and likens calling out elite pedophiles to McCarthyism.
🔊“This is about knowing whether or not we have disgusting pedophiles governing us in the government,” she says.
Kasparian also claps back at false claims by vocal pro-Israel commentator Josh Hammer that Americans don’t care about Epstein’s child trafficking.
🔊“That’s not what the polls say,” she notes, adding that “There has been a ground swell of support in America for full release of the Epstein files.”
Adding:
AI bubble reality check? Falling Oracle shares demote Ellison on rich list
Alphabet co-founder Larry Page has dethroned Oracle’s Larry Ellison, who has slipped into the No. 2 slot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time.
👉 Ellison briefly wore the crown in September after an AI-hyped surge sent Oracle stock up 36% in a single day, padding his wealth by a record $89 billion.
👉 Two months later, a $130 billion wipeout pushed him down to third with $253.3 billion.
Page, meanwhile, hit an all-time high at $256.9 billion.
Oracle’s boom-and-bust came as the company pitched massive AI dreams tied to OpenAI — implying hundreds of billions in future revenue, far above current reality. Add in a heavy reliance on debt, including a planned $38 billion bond deal despite nearly $100 billion in adjusted net debt, and this explains why investors are jittery.
🌏 Oracle stock has now posted six straight weekly declines and sits 39% below its peak, closing at $198.76 on Nov. 21
🌏 Alphabet, on the other hand, has surfed a 58% rally this year — boosted by strong early reactions to its Gemini AI model
Earlier in November, ‘Big Short' investor Michael Burry had criticized major tech "hyperscalers," (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/59983) including Oracle, for using "depreciation gimmicks" to artificially inflate earnings from AI investments. By 2028, Oracle will overstate earnings by 27%, he said.
Burry warned the AI bubble was about to burst, followed by a market crash and recession.
