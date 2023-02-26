Create New Account
Ukrainian fighters completely surrendered from the trenches to the 1st Donetsk Army Corps
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago |
A group of Ukrainian soldiers made the decision to surrender directly from the trench fortifications after being hit by artillery and drone attacks from soldiers of the 9th Brigade of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps. The 1st Donetsk Army, formerly of the 9th Regiment of the People's Militia of the DPR, has officially joined the Russian Armed Forces.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
surrenderukrainiantrenches1st donetsk army corps

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
