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Stem cells for Alzheimer and dementia
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30 views • January 06, 2020
www.dreambody.clinic // (833) 445-9089 // [email protected] // facebook.com/dreambodyclinic //
In this video Josh explains how stem cells are a viable way to treat Alzheimer and dementia due to the recent new methods that have been implemented to make stem cells reach the brain and treat more effectively the problem. Treatments such as nebulization have proven to work greatly on this types of conditions. To learn more go to our web page or contact us!
In this video Josh explains how stem cells are a viable way to treat Alzheimer and dementia due to the recent new methods that have been implemented to make stem cells reach the brain and treat more effectively the problem. Treatments such as nebulization have proven to work greatly on this types of conditions. To learn more go to our web page or contact us!
Keywords
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