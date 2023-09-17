The 'Rock' And Oprah - Funny Games?

Since Oprah & 'The Rock' made their now dubious offer to raise money for the Maui fire victims, there have been many unsettling things that have come to light.
The Binge Pop channel gets right into the nitty-gritty of things and it seems that all is not as being presented. Are Oprah and Dwayne Johnson pulling a 'swifty' on the people, who believe that these two are really actually donating anything substantial, as they claim they are?
Video Source:
Closing theme music:
'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Binge Pop or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sun22:28
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.