Rick’s Guests: Trends Journal’s Gerald Celente and Genesis Gold’s Jonathan Rose

On Wednesday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev literally said that the end of the world is near. He warned that NATO is pushing Russia into a corner it does not want to go but will do what it must do for its own survival. He clearly stated that ballistic and cruise missiles armed with what he called special warheads would strike NATO nations. He openly said it would be the dreaded apocalypse, the end of the world. We welcome Gerald Celente, the founder of Trends Journal, to discuss the global march towards conflict. Later in the show, Jonathan Rose from Genesis Gold Group joins us to explore the vulnerabilities within America’s banking system and strategies for asset protection in light of the looming banking crisis of 2024.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/09/2024





