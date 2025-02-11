Trump's Influence on Government Spending Transparency

February's already breathing down our necks, and if you're here in Columbus, Ohio, like us, you'd know that means the Arnold Festival isn't far off. Steve kicked off today's episode immersing us in a bit of nostalgia with This Day in History, reflecting on when the Beatles first burst onto the American music scene in 1964. It was fascinating to think about the cultural shifts that Beatlemania ushered in, shaping not just music but society at large.





Norm was joining us remotely from sunny Orlando, dropping interesting insights as usual. Our discussion shifted gears rapidly from historical moments to current affairs. There's an overwhelming amount of stuff streaming out of DC these days. Trump seems to be on a mission with all his executive orders, close to 500 now! It's like a whirlwind, and it's tough to catch up.





Norm highlighted Trump's recent appointment of Pam Bondi as Attorney General. Her focus on forming a "weaponization of government" task force at the DOJ is nothing short of bold. She’s looking into whether the DOJ ever had its fingers in politically driven pursuits. It's intriguing, and honestly, no matter which party you're from, rooting out corruption should be a shared goal.





We also touched on a somewhat concerning revelation: the financial dealings of USAID. The money trail leading to organizations like Politico and AP, often perceived to be working against Trump, sparks a debate. Why is taxpayer money fund subscriptions for government employees?





Our conversation steered towards state politics as well, with Vivek Ramaswamy throwing his hat into the Ohio governor's race, competing against Dave Yost. It's going to be fascinating to see how this unfolds. Both bring strong credentials and diverse perspectives to the table.





And Brett reminded everyone: brace yourselves, Valentine's Day is just a week away. Until next time, keep your common sense hat on, and we'll catch you later!





Common Sense Moments





00:00 Overwhelmed by DC's Rapid Changes





07:30 Corruption Exposure Controversy





10:49 USAID Funded Political Foes





20:36 Government Spending and Resource Waste





23:26 Government Spending and Hidden Agendas





30:45 Small Business Regulatory Challenges





35:41 Logical Definitions in Law





39:40 "Significant Scandals in U.S. History"





46:39 Ohio GOP Tensions Over Vivek





51:10 Military Promotion Lawsuit Concerns





54:27 DEI Impact on Hiring Practices





59:50 Supreme Court to Clarify Presidential Power





01:06:04 Reconnect with Friends





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio





Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.