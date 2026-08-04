Vaccins (Serge Monast his book) and population control

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To control the people, several strategies are used. It used to be television, mass media, propaganda, fluoride, vaccines, medications, alcohol, food additives, glyphosate, and to be added were the increasing radiation poisoning 4g/5g, chemtrails, nanotechnologies, more and more electricity, and ofcourse satan's most loved device, the cellphone. And I've already talked about the voice to skull technology, the remote control of mass shooters etc.