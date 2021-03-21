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Dire Warning From Many Of The World's Top Doctors Say The Covid Vax Is Dangerous
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231 views • March 21, 2021
Dire Warning From More Of The World's Top
Doctors Say The Covid Vax Is Dangerous And there is NOT and never was A Global Medical Pandemic. The entire COVID 19 pandemic is a planned psy op exercise and does not exist. A international satanic Marxist anti Christ perverse Zionist communist Freemason death cult has seized power world wide and wants to kill billions of humans.
Doctors Say The Covid Vax Is Dangerous And there is NOT and never was A Global Medical Pandemic. The entire COVID 19 pandemic is a planned psy op exercise and does not exist. A international satanic Marxist anti Christ perverse Zionist communist Freemason death cult has seized power world wide and wants to kill billions of humans.
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