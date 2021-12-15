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Haitian IDs, UN Pamphlets, and Flip Flops: What One Journalist Found In A Mexican Border Town
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70 views • December 15, 2021
Border Hawk News' Wid Lyman traveled to Mexico to see what illegal immigration looks like from south of the border, and it wasn't pretty. He joined National File in studio to tell us more.
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