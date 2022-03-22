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Human Revolution - Deus Ex [Short Film] HD, suivi de : HUMAN REVOLUTION - Directed by MOE CHARIF - Behind the Scenes
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132 views • March 22, 2022
Based on the video game Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011), the film dives into the world of Adam Jensen, a Sarif Industries' security consultant that gets augmented after an incident that almost took his life away. Although the film doesn't follow the narrative of the game exactly, it remains true to the theme while focusing on the relationship between Adam, and his ex girlfriend Megan Reed, a scientist hand picked by Sarif Industries to head Cybernetic Augmentations. Megan is taken by the Illuminati and is asked to assist them in turning on a mysterious device but she refuses to cooperate. Adam has been looking for Megan since she was kidnapped and has finally pinpointed her location. Adam faces a complication that he did not account for. Yelena Federova, an Augmented assassin is at the facility where Megan is being held. The film also taps, even if briefly, into Adam's mind and the struggle he must face on daily basis.
Basé sur le jeu vidéo Deus Ex : Human Revolution (2011), le film plonge dans le monde d'Adam Jensen, un consultant en sécurité de Sarif Industries qui se fait augmenter après un incident qui a failli lui coûter la vie. Bien que le film ne suive pas exactement la narration du jeu, il reste fidèle au thème en se concentrant sur la relation entre Adam et son ex petite amie Megan Reed, une scientifique choisie par Sarif Industries pour diriger les augmentations cybernétiques. Megan est enlevée par les Illuminati et on lui demande de les aider à activer un mystérieux dispositif, mais elle refuse de coopérer. Adam est à la recherche de Megan depuis son enlèvement et a finalement localisé son emplacement. Adam doit faire face à une complication qu'il n'avait pas envisagée. Yelena Federova, un assassin augmenté, se trouve dans l'établissement où Megan est détenue. Le film s'intéresse également, même brièvement, à l'esprit d'Adam et à la lutte qu'il doit mener au quotidien.
Source :
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3619204/plotsummary?ref_=tt_ov_pl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qtf5pvuDbsY
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Basé sur le jeu vidéo Deus Ex : Human Revolution (2011), le film plonge dans le monde d'Adam Jensen, un consultant en sécurité de Sarif Industries qui se fait augmenter après un incident qui a failli lui coûter la vie. Bien que le film ne suive pas exactement la narration du jeu, il reste fidèle au thème en se concentrant sur la relation entre Adam et son ex petite amie Megan Reed, une scientifique choisie par Sarif Industries pour diriger les augmentations cybernétiques. Megan est enlevée par les Illuminati et on lui demande de les aider à activer un mystérieux dispositif, mais elle refuse de coopérer. Adam est à la recherche de Megan depuis son enlèvement et a finalement localisé son emplacement. Adam doit faire face à une complication qu'il n'avait pas envisagée. Yelena Federova, un assassin augmenté, se trouve dans l'établissement où Megan est détenue. Le film s'intéresse également, même brièvement, à l'esprit d'Adam et à la lutte qu'il doit mener au quotidien.
Source :
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3619204/plotsummary?ref_=tt_ov_pl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qtf5pvuDbsY
==================================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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