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Violence breaks out at Million MAGA March | Reaction
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28 views • November 17, 2020
Congressman Jody Hice of Georgia joins Newsmax TV's John Bachman to discuss the tense protests and counter-protests that occurred at several pro-Trump rallies in Washington DC over the weekend as the president continues to legally contest the election results.
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