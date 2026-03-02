BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Introducing Nanomedicine to Your Students NNI/MITnanoTUBE
5 views • 1 day ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RxcWkYC4jfY

.

DARPA Integrating Biology and Microsystems - MTO Spark Tank

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7DMSK-7AIc4

.

.

https://x.com/i/status/2022896402221928878


DARPA's Wireless Brain-Computer Interface using nanotechnology, A.I. and (IOT) is the new MKULTRA N³ https://rumble.com/v75ute8-433099088.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

https://x.com/i/status/2015891229192434107


(IOT) (IONT/BNT) Digital Telepathy: When Every Thing Connects from SXSW 2013 IEEE STANDARDS ASSOCIATION https://rumble.com/v74vyx0-431473284.html

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013054520150962645


Biological nano Internet of things system with DNA as information carrier https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biological+nano+Internet+of+things+system+with+DNA+as+information+carrier&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2be87faf8ea9c8305e799d98faeec9af2

.

Patent Worldwide application 2023 https://patents.google.com/patent/CN117201535A/en

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013051866448265346


Aerosolized Nanobots: Parsing Fact from Fiction for Health Security ~ James Giordano

.

MIT Researchers Create an Aerosol Spray Loaded With Nanobots https://futurism.com/the-byte/nanobots-aerosol-mit

.

AIR COMMAND AND STAFF COLLEGE

AIR UNIVERSITY

HOW SMALL IS TOO SMALL? TRUE MICROROBOTS AND NANOROBOTS

FOR MILITARY APPLICATIONS IN 2035

by

Paul E. Kladitis, Major, USAF April 2010  x https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/AD1019095.pdf

￼￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013170299823415749


Engineered bacteria are being programmed to act as living sensors and actuators inside the human body, leveraging synthetic biology to detect disease markers and trigger therapeutic responses. https://search.brave.com/search?q=programming+bacteria+for+sensing+and+actuators+inside+the+human+body&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2a7a8d4352108eb36c5936b41a5de49a7

.

Bacterial Communications and Computing in Internet of Everything (IoE) https://search.brave.com/search?q=Bacterial+Communications+and+Computing+in+Internet+of+Everything+%28IoE%29&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2f763aa743db8bcb4450b65a044dee20b

￼￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013173868584747231


Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) under the Internet of Everything (IoE) framework envisions bacteria as living, nanoscale nodes in a future 6G-enabled network.  These biological entities can act as autonomous sensors, processors, and communicators, leveraging their natural capabilities—such as self-propulsion via flagella, environmental sensing, DNA-based data storage, and molecular communication (MC)—to form a bio-internet. https://search.brave.com/search?q=the+internet+of+bacteria+in+6G+IOE&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a20c09fe98205e69a65d25039e684f50ba

Keywords
trump20242030covid
