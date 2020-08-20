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Luciferase? The New Covid19 (Corona) Vaccine Will Cause Transfection (Genetically Modifying) In Humans - We Will Have New Masters! Must Be Stopped!!
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377 views • August 20, 2020
Evil Globalists create something called Luciferase that pierces your skin with a snake bite?? Are you KIDDING ME? MARK OF THE BEAST IF NOT STOPPED!!
Let's hope and pray this is stopped! Lock downs are not about our health!!
Let's hope and pray this is stopped! Lock downs are not about our health!!
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