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Under the Wire Speaks with Sam Dodson of the To The Lifeboats Podcast
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44 views • June 20, 2022

Sam Dodson is someone who hadn't crossed my radar before last week when I heard his incredible evisceration of the FDA Committee that was meeting to consider approving COVID jabs for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years of age. Approve them they did - it was a foregone conclusion. But those who listened to this incredible 3-minute clip (available here - https://informedchoice.substack.com/.../sam-dodsons...) were schooled in the incredible corruption and complicity of those who are supposed to have ours and our children's best interests at heart but instead, appear to be batting for the other side.

Sam is no stranger to controversy as anyone who has listend to his podcast would quickly discover. He is a long-time pro-liberty activist, videographer and creator of the successful To the Lifeboats Podcast which you can listen to at https://tothelifeboats.taplink.ws/ as well as via his telegram channel https://t.me/tothelifeboats

Tonight, we will be speaking with Sam about his history regarding how and why he became interested in this issue and what his research has revealed about the real harm we are doing with unapproved, experimental COVID jabs.

Keywords
vaccinationvaccinefood and drug administrationvaccine reactioncovid-19myocarditispericarditissam dodsonto the lifeboats
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