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A.B.C. Ep 15: Seeking Meaning
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10 views • March 30, 2021
“There are times to stay put, and what you want will come to you, and there are times to go out into the world and find such a thing for yourself.”
~ Lemony Snicket, Horseradish
“Seeking what is true is not seeking what is desirable.”
~ Albert Camus, The Myth of Sisyphus and Other Essays
Thanks for listening!
~ Benjamin
~ Lemony Snicket, Horseradish
“Seeking what is true is not seeking what is desirable.”
~ Albert Camus, The Myth of Sisyphus and Other Essays
Thanks for listening!
~ Benjamin
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