CrossTalk REVENGE of The Red Heifers: LEAKED Document Proves COVID Bioweapon Came From USA
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Cross Talk News


September 20, 2022


Today on CrossTalk News, Ed and Lauren dove deep into the COVID lies, exposing the origins and plot behind the plandemic. In addition, more side effects of the vaccine have been revealed. Justice must be served.


Next, the hosts look at state of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, will Ukraine win? Will Russia drop nukes?


Red heifers have been discovered, in accordance with Jewish prophecy. Will the third temple be built? What does this mean for the Middle East and Israel?


All this and more in todays CrossTalk News...


