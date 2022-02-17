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HOW COMMUNITY BASED AGENTS ARE USED AGAINST TARGETED INDIVIDUALS
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212 views • February 17, 2022
HOW COMMUNITY BASED AGENTS ARE USED AGAINST TARGETED INDIVIDUALS
Tracing the employment history, financial and organizational history, etc., of private detectives, security consultants, etc., such as this man, Private Detective Kevin Fucich, of New Orleans, Louisiana, will help you understand how and what is happening to you. It will give you an example of how community-based agents are used by the shadow government against activists, dissidents and whistleblowers, such as this man:
1. https://neworleansprivateinvestigator.com
Kevin Fucich is a private detective from New Orleans Louisiana and is responsible for the torment of innocent men women & children used by the Shadow Government for training research and development in artificial super intelligence technologies. He is what is called a community-based agent. He made many mistakes which allowed me to find out the true names and identity of the so-called investigators he was using against me by tracing them back to the state register for private detectives, etc.
Since ‘9-11’ each private detective, security guard, etc., has to register with each state they work in, even if temporary workers such as those under contract. Suddenly a bunch of them moved in next to me overnight and I was able to identify them and trace them back to the state register to determine who they worked for, namely, Kevin Fucich.
You see, there is a big difference between surveillance and organized stalking. When the government or a private individual or corporation wants to surveil another person they either don’t want that person to know or don’t care if they know that they are under surveillance, but organize stalking is an entirely different phenomenon in that the victim must be aware that the Stalking is happening or the organized stalking is not effective.
This Kevin Fucich LLC is the person responsible for the organized stalking, gas lighting, etc., used against me in New Orleans and is what is called a COMMUNITY BASED AGENT, which are almost always prior military, retired law-enforcement and so on. People who have some degree of expertise in the area of surveillance and counter-surveillance.
These prior military and retired law-enforcement and so on have security clearances and they keep those security clearances after they retire and that allows them to double dip collecting their pension while being paid under the table as a COMMUNITY BASED AGENT to direct the paradigm of torture and assassination against Targeted Individuals.
COMMUNITY BASED AGENTS are the middleman used by the fusion centers. They are ALWAYS responsible for directing the paradigm of organized stalking against targeted Individuals
Using 'SMART-CITY' Technology these COMMUNITY BASED AGENTs have access to an Automated, Active & Adaptive system of Real-Time EXASCALE Artificial Super-Intelligence Supercomputers which are Coordinatiing, Analyzing, Predicting, Enabling & Directing the Paradigm of Organized Stalking against Targeted Individuals, in real time, allowing CIA/DIA Hive Mind Teams hiding behind & using law enforcement agencies to do their dirty work to utilize local police departments and their Army of Informants turned into Provocateurs against the victim to predict & detect - in advance - the Choice Reference Patterns of the Targeted Individual as those Choices (Memories) are forming in real time, enabling Fusion Center Community Based Agents, called SWARMERS, to take proactive measures to stay ahead of or counter in real time the Targeted Individual — and potentially prevent the Mind Control Victim from defeating the RNM System technology
By marrying the concepts of Crime Analytics & Predictive Policing, Artificial Super-Intelligence Supercomputers - via a separate INTRANET - are using a strategy called INTER-CONNECTION - via the INTERNET - to exchange REAL TIME data and information between community based agents, police & their Army of Informants/Provocateurs as to the location and activities of the victim, achievable in real time because of the INTERNET OF THINGS
The Targeted Individuals daily activities & other information is more effectively triaged, analyzed for actionable insights, and subsequently disseminated to the appropriate agencies & individuals (Surveillance Teams, Community Based Agents, Organized Stalkers, etc) in a useful time frame.
This allows the Community Based Agents, police officers, analysts, etc, to detect the CHOICE REFERENCE PATTERNS of the mind control victims as they are forming, enabling the Community Based Agents to take proactive measures to stay ahead of & evaluate any new incident patterns throughout the city as the Targeted Individual tries to Function & Survive. This allows the Fusion Centers to forecast the favorite ‘hot spots’ of the Targeted Individual to proactively allocate resources & deploy personnel (Organized Stalking) resulting in improved force effectiveness to NEUTRALIZE the Activist Dissident & Whistle Blower in real time
Tracing the employment history, financial and organizational history, etc., of private detectives, security consultants, etc., such as this man, Private Detective Kevin Fucich, of New Orleans, Louisiana, will help you understand how and what is happening to you. It will give you an example of how community-based agents are used by the shadow government against activists, dissidents and whistleblowers, such as this man:
1. https://neworleansprivateinvestigator.com
Kevin Fucich is a private detective from New Orleans Louisiana and is responsible for the torment of innocent men women & children used by the Shadow Government for training research and development in artificial super intelligence technologies. He is what is called a community-based agent. He made many mistakes which allowed me to find out the true names and identity of the so-called investigators he was using against me by tracing them back to the state register for private detectives, etc.
Since ‘9-11’ each private detective, security guard, etc., has to register with each state they work in, even if temporary workers such as those under contract. Suddenly a bunch of them moved in next to me overnight and I was able to identify them and trace them back to the state register to determine who they worked for, namely, Kevin Fucich.
You see, there is a big difference between surveillance and organized stalking. When the government or a private individual or corporation wants to surveil another person they either don’t want that person to know or don’t care if they know that they are under surveillance, but organize stalking is an entirely different phenomenon in that the victim must be aware that the Stalking is happening or the organized stalking is not effective.
This Kevin Fucich LLC is the person responsible for the organized stalking, gas lighting, etc., used against me in New Orleans and is what is called a COMMUNITY BASED AGENT, which are almost always prior military, retired law-enforcement and so on. People who have some degree of expertise in the area of surveillance and counter-surveillance.
These prior military and retired law-enforcement and so on have security clearances and they keep those security clearances after they retire and that allows them to double dip collecting their pension while being paid under the table as a COMMUNITY BASED AGENT to direct the paradigm of torture and assassination against Targeted Individuals.
COMMUNITY BASED AGENTS are the middleman used by the fusion centers. They are ALWAYS responsible for directing the paradigm of organized stalking against targeted Individuals
Using 'SMART-CITY' Technology these COMMUNITY BASED AGENTs have access to an Automated, Active & Adaptive system of Real-Time EXASCALE Artificial Super-Intelligence Supercomputers which are Coordinatiing, Analyzing, Predicting, Enabling & Directing the Paradigm of Organized Stalking against Targeted Individuals, in real time, allowing CIA/DIA Hive Mind Teams hiding behind & using law enforcement agencies to do their dirty work to utilize local police departments and their Army of Informants turned into Provocateurs against the victim to predict & detect - in advance - the Choice Reference Patterns of the Targeted Individual as those Choices (Memories) are forming in real time, enabling Fusion Center Community Based Agents, called SWARMERS, to take proactive measures to stay ahead of or counter in real time the Targeted Individual — and potentially prevent the Mind Control Victim from defeating the RNM System technology
By marrying the concepts of Crime Analytics & Predictive Policing, Artificial Super-Intelligence Supercomputers - via a separate INTRANET - are using a strategy called INTER-CONNECTION - via the INTERNET - to exchange REAL TIME data and information between community based agents, police & their Army of Informants/Provocateurs as to the location and activities of the victim, achievable in real time because of the INTERNET OF THINGS
The Targeted Individuals daily activities & other information is more effectively triaged, analyzed for actionable insights, and subsequently disseminated to the appropriate agencies & individuals (Surveillance Teams, Community Based Agents, Organized Stalkers, etc) in a useful time frame.
This allows the Community Based Agents, police officers, analysts, etc, to detect the CHOICE REFERENCE PATTERNS of the mind control victims as they are forming, enabling the Community Based Agents to take proactive measures to stay ahead of & evaluate any new incident patterns throughout the city as the Targeted Individual tries to Function & Survive. This allows the Fusion Centers to forecast the favorite ‘hot spots’ of the Targeted Individual to proactively allocate resources & deploy personnel (Organized Stalking) resulting in improved force effectiveness to NEUTRALIZE the Activist Dissident & Whistle Blower in real time
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