IF YOU IGNORE THIS YOU ARE FOOLISH! CHECK THE DESCRIPTION!

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Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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(IOT) (IONT/BNT) Digital Telepathy: When Every Thing Connects from SXSW 2013 IEEE STANDARDS ASSOCIATION https://rumble.com/v74vyx0-431473284.html

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Ian F Akyildiz Publications 2000-2024 Nano-Scale and Molecular Communication, Sensor Networks, Wireless and Cellular Systems, Cognitive Radio Networks, Wired Networks, Satellite Networks

https://rumble.com/v73juyw-429228680.html

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DNA-based Nanonetworks: Realizing the Internet of Bio-Nano Things https://rumble.com/v6toi2v-412649095.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=89e8e26a-aeb6-4631-993f-735751215c7a

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Joseph Jornet "In Many Cases We're Talking About Controlling Your Genome"


Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band (and Beyond): From Nanomaterials to Macrosystems: Dr. Josep M. Jornet UN-LAB @ Northeastern University 2021 https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929055237966299402?t=uPVZ3wkYyvncEVxi7UwIIQ&s=19

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Videos By Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief Of The international Telecommunications Union United Nations Journal On Future And Evolving Technologies A.I. For Good.


https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2001202534648631794?t=Tm75x3qGnt28AYiRnoH3DA&s=19


6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless

Communications Systems

IAN F. AKYILDIZ, Fellow, IEEE, AHAN KAK, AND SHUAI NIE https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/ielaam/6287639/8948470/9145564-aam.pdf

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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2001203571908301164?t=uI2rJqhXNQuMKhnPP_m4ag&s=19


PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings

Application for Early Detection and

Mitigation of Infectious Diseases

IAN F. AKYILDIZ 1

, (Fellow, IEEE), MAYSAM GHOVANLOO 2

, (Fellow, IEEE) https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf

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5G: 5G & Network Transformation Conference: Prof. Dr. Ian F. Akyıldız - Georgia Tech https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-ChmD3mwaEg&pp=0gcJCR4Bo7VqN5tD

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5G: Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks Georgia Tech Institute Ian F Akyildiz 2022 https://rumble.com/v489zn2-fundamentals-of-molecular-nano-communication-networks-georgia-tech-institut.html

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NYUAD Institute Imagine disease detection from within your body! 🌐 Join us for a talk on PANACEA, where bio-nanodevices monitor infection levels & relay data in real time. https://x.com/NYUADInstitute/status/1852433737927233910?t=H7nWsczNyHyUie1bVnhHQw&s=19

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6G: Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024 Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks Georgia Tech Institute Ian F Akyildiz 2022 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Inside+the+Body%E2%80%99s+Future%3A+How+Bio-NanoThings+Will+Change+Disease+Detection+Ian+F+Akildiz&source=android

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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996463833800687917?t=V58924rGeDdRFOtNdRWMmw&s=19


(IoE) This vision of IoE, therefore, is that of connecting our already developed infrastructure to all observable entities in the universe, ranging from molecules and cells within human body

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