Why We're Visiting Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel’s Purging Of Christians From The Holy Land & The Plot To Keep Americans From Noticing
* How does Israel treat Christians?
* We spoke to one whose family has lived there since Jesus: Dr. Fares Abraham.
* His story is shocking.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 February 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-fares-abraham-021826