Why We're Visiting Israel
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
565 views • 3 days ago

Israel’s Purging Of Christians From The Holy Land & The Plot To Keep Americans From Noticing

* How does Israel treat Christians?

* We spoke to one whose family has lived there since Jesus: Dr. Fares Abraham.

* His story is shocking.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 February 2026

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-fares-abraham-021826

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2024287823256572261

christianstucker carlsonisraelpurgemike huckabeeholy landfares abraham
