Catholic Man Moment: Living In The Spirit

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

May 19, 2024

Pentecost Sunday - Mass during the Day

Cycle B, Jn 15:26-27; 16:12-15: But when he comes, the Spirit of truth, he will guide you to all truth.





Jesus said to his disciples:

"When the Advocate comes whom I will send you from the Father,

the Spirit of truth that proceeds from the Father,

he will testify to me.

And you also testify,

because you have been with me from the beginning.





"I have much more to tell you, but you cannot bear it now.

But when he comes, the Spirit of truth,

he will guide you to all truth.

He will not speak on his own,

but he will speak what he hears,

and will declare to you the things that are coming.

He will glorify me,

because he will take from what is mine and declare it to you.

Everything that the Father has is mine;

for this reason I told you that he will take from what is mine

and declare it to you."

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/pentecost-sunday-mass-during-day





Catholic's gather on Pentecost Sunday to celebrate the presence of the Holy Spirit in their lives. This year, in Cycle B, they reflect on the Gospel of John, specifically on the words of Jesus about the coming of the Spirit of truth. As they gather in prayer, they are reminded that the Spirit will guide them to all truth, helping them to understand and live out their faith more deeply. This guidance from the Holy Spirit is especially important for Catholic men as they strive to live virtuous and faithful lives in a world that often challenges their beliefs. They are encouraged to embrace the gifts of the Spirit and to allow it to lead them on the path towards God. As these men come together in unity and faith on Pentecost Sunday, they are reminded of their mission to spread the truth, love, and mercy of Christ to those around them.

Transformed by the divine touch of the Spirit, man sheds his earthly desires and embraces a life guided by the principles of the Spirit. No longer enslaved to the limitations of human nature, he is enlightened by the truth and led by the very essence of truth - the Holy Spirit. This new breed of humanity perceives the grandeur of all things within the divine plan and their eternal significance.

The new generation is being called to rise up with a spirit of truth and love, motivated by the desire to do what is right and pleasing in the eyes of the Father. They are a generation of spiritual men, driven by the teachings and example of Christ. As they live in the spirit, they are also called to walk in the spirit, guided by the fruits of the spirit such as charity, joy, peace, and patience. With Christ as their leader, they are encouraged to let go of envy and instead practice mildness, patience, and charity towards one another. This generation understands that true spirituality is not just about personal piety, but also about living in harmony and love with others. Their ultimate goal is to bear the fruit of the spirit in their daily lives, exemplifying virtues such as goodness, faith, modesty, continency, and chastity.

The sacred celebration of Pentecost is a time to give thanks for the birth of the Church, a divine dwelling place where all things holy and miraculous reside. It is a powerful monument of grace and salvation, bestowing upon mankind every spiritual blessing. But above all, it is a day to honor the arrival of the Holy Spirit and the establishment of the sacred sacrament of confirmation. With joy and gratitude, we embrace the workings of the Spirit within us, surrendering ourselves to His divine inspiration and profound guidance. As we relish in this blessed occasion, we submit to the reign of the Holy Spirit, allowing Him to reign in our souls as we rise from the ashes of our own human frailty. Pentecost, a day of pure reverence and renewal.







