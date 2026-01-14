BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BREAKING: SILVER SQUEEZE CONTINUES! - This Is An Economic Reset! - New All Time Highs
World Alternative Media
238 views • 1 day ago

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the continuing historic silver squeeze as silver continues to hit all time highs while banks buy it up at higher prices due to excess demand.


Silver just hit $89 for the first time ever following 2 weeks of banks attempting to force the price lower with major selloffs. This comes after a record rally in 2025 which many thought had to end, but with global conflict and an economic crisis, this rally looks like it still has legs.


On top of this, if one zooms out and considers failing banks, bail in orders under Basel 3, the bankruptcy of the FDIC, a failing dollar, China's export controls and the shift of the CME margin math, there is no stopping this from breaking through the roof from here.


One can expect to see $10 daily drops or rises in the silver value per ounce which might shock many but this is truly signatory of a failing economic system and people fleeing to insure their wealth in gold and silver.


With a crisis in Venezuela, this is only pushing the issue further as much uncertainty remains regarding what happens next in Latin America as countries throughout the world like Venezuela attempt to leave the petro dollar system in favor of China, Russia, BRICS+ and with that of course gold and silver.


In this video, Mark breaks down what you need to know and DO in the face of this historic monetary shift.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewspoliticsvenezuelaeconomymarketsconspiracygoldsilverdollarrecessionbanksfinanceprecious metalsjosh sigurdsongreat resetcbdcwam
