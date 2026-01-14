BREAKING: SILVER SQUEEZE CONTINUES! - This Is An Economic Reset! - New All Time Highs

BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs and work with Mark Gonzales!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the continuing historic silver squeeze as silver continues to hit all time highs while banks buy it up at higher prices due to excess demand.





Silver just hit $89 for the first time ever following 2 weeks of banks attempting to force the price lower with major selloffs. This comes after a record rally in 2025 which many thought had to end, but with global conflict and an economic crisis, this rally looks like it still has legs.





On top of this, if one zooms out and considers failing banks, bail in orders under Basel 3, the bankruptcy of the FDIC, a failing dollar, China's export controls and the shift of the CME margin math, there is no stopping this from breaking through the roof from here.





One can expect to see $10 daily drops or rises in the silver value per ounce which might shock many but this is truly signatory of a failing economic system and people fleeing to insure their wealth in gold and silver.





With a crisis in Venezuela, this is only pushing the issue further as much uncertainty remains regarding what happens next in Latin America as countries throughout the world like Venezuela attempt to leave the petro dollar system in favor of China, Russia, BRICS+ and with that of course gold and silver.





In this video, Mark breaks down what you need to know and DO in the face of this historic monetary shift.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





BUY TICKETS HERE!

https://anarchapulco.com/

Use Code WAM & Save 10%!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam

Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561

USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2026