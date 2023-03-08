Healthcare vs Self Care with Stephanie MoDavis | Dissolving The Divide #11

Wonderful and powerful conversation and investigation into some of the divides, differences and polarities between modern healthcare and alternative methods.. We titled it Self Care instead of homeopathic, natural or alternative healthcare with the notion of the individual reclaiming their own power to heal. Of course modern medicine/allopathic methods have their place in benefitting people, but there's been a very tragic imbalance and monopoly/domination from that side of science & medicine which has created dogmatic scientism backed by a multi-billion dollar pharma industry to say the least.. Stephanie offers a fresh approach to the ideas and practices of healing, healthcare or sickcare which can quite possible inspire a larger movement towards these holistic ways of diagnosing & treating dis-eases and such. You can find her at: StephanieMoDavis.com Awakeninghealthcare.com Youtube: Stephanie MoDavis/Intersectional Dimension facebook: Stephanie Danielle MoDavis IG: MysticMessenger1111 Twitter: Stephanie MoDavis Substack: Stephanie MoDavis/Awakening Grace She is actively seeing clients and has yoga and integration sessions “Love is a flame that burns everything other than itself. It is the destruction of all that is false and the fulfillment of all that is true.” ― Adyashanti Just like buying a car or a house, one should do their proper research and comparisons of factors & choices out there. We do not claim to know it all or have all the answers Leslie Powers: alivethrive.life She provides an array of wellness services well worth inquiring about, where she can set you up with a free 15 minute consultation Derek is involved in several projects and uploading them on 7 different platforms linktree.com/derekbartolacelli Thank you for watching

