The Islamic Resistance of Iraq released footage of the attack launched against the Haifa oil refinery.

US CENTOM Statement:

💬 "US and Coalition Defeat Houthi Attack in Red Sea Area

Between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists conducted a large-scale uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attack into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. CENTCOM and coalition forces identified the one-way attack (OWA) UAVs and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels, U.S. Navy, and coalition ships in the region. U.S. Navy vessels and aircraft along with multiple coalition navy ships and aircraft shot down 15 OWA UAVs. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure."

🐻 Yemen sent a swarm of 37 drones. The terrorist coalition shot down 15.

