Martus for Truth: Adversarial Attitudes
Martus for Truth
Published 16 hours ago

There are times when we do need to cry out to God to deal with our adversaries. Today’s Psalm is what is known as an imprecatory psalm, with David praying out imprecations against his adversaries. Should we, though, not restrain ourselves, lest we cry out in such manner when it is not truly justified?

#AdversarialAttitudes, #PrayingOutImprecations, #RejoiceInTheLord

adversarialattitudesprayingoutimprecationsrejoiceinthelord

