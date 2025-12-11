© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SCANDAL in the VATICAN: Pope Leo's CRISIS and Urgent Message from Rome ✝
We are in an ongoing crisis in the Catholic church, and a survivor's cry echoes in St. Peter's Square. John-Henry Westen brings together a lawyer, a moral theologian, and a victim of abuse to confront the scandal now touching the papacy itself. Liz Yore lays out the legal case against Pope Leo. Frank Wright exposes how this corruption fuels a global trade in human life. And Rachel Mastrogiacomo gives a face and a voice to the devastating cost of silence. This is the Vatican's crisis and an urgent call for truth and justice.