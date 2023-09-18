Create New Account
Truth or Dare: Justin Trudeau's Mysterious Drug Bust in India
Following the G20 India Summitt Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane technical issue caused a 36-hour delay, with rumors of drugs found onboard. Curiously, Canadian media mostly focused on technical issues, raising suspicions about transparency. Whether drugs were indeed on Trudeau's plane remains uncertain, leaving a lingering question: Was there a drug issue? The incident continues to fuel speculation and suspicions surrounding this unusual turn of events.


Video credit:


"Trudeau's Mysterious Drug Bust in India"

TFIGlobal News - Canada

