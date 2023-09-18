Truth or Dare: Justin Trudeau's Mysterious Drug Bust in India

Following the G20 India Summitt Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane technical issue caused a 36-hour delay, with rumors of drugs found onboard. Curiously, Canadian media mostly focused on technical issues, raising suspicions about transparency. Whether drugs were indeed on Trudeau's plane remains uncertain, leaving a lingering question: Was there a drug issue? The incident continues to fuel speculation and suspicions surrounding this unusual turn of events.





Video credit:





"Trudeau's Mysterious Drug Bust in India"

TFIGlobal News - Canada

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC8fkqtj9PE









Please follow Mark @GlobalAgenda on all my Social Media accounts.





PayPal Donations Email: [email protected]





Contact me via email: [email protected]





My Video Sharing Channel Links:





A Dose of Canadian Truth

YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth





Global Agenda on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/





Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda





Global Agenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda





Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda





My Social Media Links:





Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BD007Marky





Global Agenda on Locals

https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda





Global Agenda on Flote

https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda



