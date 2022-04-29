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3 Worst Pickup Lines To Say To Women
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51 views • April 29, 2022
Knowing what to say to a woman to get her interest is important. However, you can also improve your chances with women by knowing what NOT to say to them.
Of course, every woman is different and there will be exceptions to this, but we are all adults here and we understand what generalities are, right?
*crickets*
Anyway, the 3 things in this video will almost guarantee to fail with women (unless you are rich and attractive, let’s be honest).
Thanks for watching. Don’t forget to subscribe!
Of course, every woman is different and there will be exceptions to this, but we are all adults here and we understand what generalities are, right?
*crickets*
Anyway, the 3 things in this video will almost guarantee to fail with women (unless you are rich and attractive, let’s be honest).
Thanks for watching. Don’t forget to subscribe!
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