PIZZAGATE is REAL with Liz Crokin | Liberty & JustUs

Liz Crokin has done more research into Pizzagate than anyone on the planet. I sat down with her to understand "What is pizzagate?" and is it real?
LINKS
=====
Liz Crokin | Investigative Journalism (https://lizcrokin.net/)
Follow @LizCrokin on Truth Social (https://truthsocial.com/@lizcrokin)
SUPPORT LIBERTY AND JUSTUS
===========================
Get 15% off your Mark 37 phone at https://mark37.com with promo code: JUSTUS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.