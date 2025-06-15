No Kings Day Is Prophetic. Columbia's Sunday Law Is Here. Dark Day Will Result In No Kings In Israel

'No Kings' protests across the U.S. Saturday expected to draw millions in response to Trump's military parade, L.A. immigration crackdown. Trump told reporters on Tuesday that anyone protesting the Army’s parade in Washington, D.C., “will be met with very big force.” Millions of people in more than 2,000 cities and towns throughout the U.S. are expected to participate in "No Kings Day of Defiance" rallies on Saturday as part of a nationwide protest against the Trump administration. Organizers behind the “No Kings” movement said the protests “come in response to President Trump’s escalating use of military force in American cities and a federal agenda that would strip health care from 16 million people while expanding ICE raids targeting immigrants and protestors,” according to a press release.





US set for military parade and ‘No Kings’ protests on Trump’s birthday. US President Donald Trump is set to preside over a military parade at Washington, DC's Lincoln Memorial on his 79th birthday Saturday, as demonstrators ready to stage nationwide anti-Trump "No Kings" protests underscoring the deep divisions over his second term. In Los Angeles, armed Marines have been deployed amid protests against Trump's immigration policies.





Marines take over some security in LA while cities across US prep for ‘No Kings’ rallies. After a week of protests over federal immigration raids, about 200 Marines moved into Los Angeles on Friday to guard a federal building in the city while communities across the country prepped for what’s anticipated to be a nationwide wave of large-scale demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s polices this weekend.





Army 250th anniversary parade: tanks and thousands of troops take to DC streets: Live updates. Tanks, armored vehicles and thousands of soldiers will march through the streets of Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary in a massive, expensive and controversial military parade on June 14 – also President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.





‘Tehran will burn,’ Israel warns after missile strikes as Iran threatens UK, US and France regional bases





How War Between Iran and Israel Could Escalate—and Drag In the United States





Taiwan jails China captain for undersea cable sabotage in landmark case





Bilderberg group meets in Sweden amid US-Europe tensions





Netizens claim major internet outage caused by cyberattack, all details on Cloudflare, GCP and AWS downtime here





The internet went down on Thursday: Here's what we know now





Last 33 seconds of Air India: Inside the terrifying final moments of flight before crash





Colombia’s New Labor Law Mandates Employers to Pay a 100% Wage Increase for Working on Sundays





#Trump

#NoKingsDay

#TrumpBirthday

#June14

#Protest

#DonaldTrump

#LAriots





#LAProtests

#Marines





#Sabbath

#SundayLaw





#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist





#DavidHouse

#SDA





#DarkDay





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House