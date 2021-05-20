© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prepare For The Coming Wave Of Massive Deaths Of Children! For Not Heeding The Warnings. 🚨 PROPHETIC WARNING 🚨PLEASE LISTEN - Part 2
Follow
5
Share
Report
961 views • May 20, 2021
https://www.christianfaithpublishing.... Desiree Alcantara.
https://youtu.be/wlYxvdIi1is I had never heard of Holy Basil in my entire life. After I prayed, the Lord revealed it to me in a dream. Let this be a testimony that God is real and He answers our prayers and provides much wisdom.
Desiree Alcantara
17 hours ago (edited)
https://youtu.be/v6g8VqJaVW8 No one goes to heaven without repenting. Please reach out to the youth before is too late.
https://youtu.be/OBXRszGsOcY Don't make your children take the Mark of the beast. Be wise!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/breaking-news-urgent-connecticut-publishes-moderna-covid-vax-ingredients-deadly-poison-sm-102-not-for-human-or-veterinary-use
https://youtu.be/wX5NQ4WxRBk The Sores from the book of Revelation are here!
https://m.beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/05/learn-the-price-biden-expects-americans-to-pay-for-refusing-experimental-injections-banned-must-video-3039615.html
Shared from and subscribe to:
Desiree Alcantara
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKd1_6P7t93Sy4IXvx6A6yw/videos
https://youtu.be/wlYxvdIi1is I had never heard of Holy Basil in my entire life. After I prayed, the Lord revealed it to me in a dream. Let this be a testimony that God is real and He answers our prayers and provides much wisdom.
Desiree Alcantara
17 hours ago (edited)
https://youtu.be/v6g8VqJaVW8 No one goes to heaven without repenting. Please reach out to the youth before is too late.
https://youtu.be/OBXRszGsOcY Don't make your children take the Mark of the beast. Be wise!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/breaking-news-urgent-connecticut-publishes-moderna-covid-vax-ingredients-deadly-poison-sm-102-not-for-human-or-veterinary-use
https://youtu.be/wX5NQ4WxRBk The Sores from the book of Revelation are here!
https://m.beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/05/learn-the-price-biden-expects-americans-to-pay-for-refusing-experimental-injections-banned-must-video-3039615.html
Shared from and subscribe to:
Desiree Alcantara
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKd1_6P7t93Sy4IXvx6A6yw/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.