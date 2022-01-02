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Protests in front of Netanyahu's house: the real covid situation in Israel
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223 views • January 02, 2022
Efrat Fenigson is an Israeli non-sheeple who is trying to tell the covidiots in her country and abroad about the lies her country has pushed and is being pushing since day 1 of the global scamdemic.
Remember Netanyahu in December 2020? He announced that over 82% of Israelis were already vaccinated !
Yes, you heard it right. ...Don't beleieve me?
Watch the video I posted on this channel a year ago.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch..../wef-davos-2021-and-
Audio: Eng
Subs: Ita
Remember Netanyahu in December 2020? He announced that over 82% of Israelis were already vaccinated !
Yes, you heard it right. ...Don't beleieve me?
Watch the video I posted on this channel a year ago.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch..../wef-davos-2021-and-
Audio: Eng
Subs: Ita
Keywords
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